Violent actions by Indian troops in Shopian, Pulwama condemned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone has strongly condemned the violent actions by Indian troops in Shopian, Pulwama, Sopore and other areas of the territory.

Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian troops had multiplied the miseries of the Kashmiri people and were besieging and torturing unarmed people in the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth, he said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would bring colour and Kashmir would be freed from the occupation of India. He said that there would be no lasting peace in South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He maintained that India had a misconception that it would be able to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom spirit through killing of innocent Kashmiris and other tactics. He said that Indian troops were continuously killing innocent youth, which was condemnable. "Giving everyone the right to live freely is the greatest service to humanity," he added.

Muhammad Shafi Lone said that the brutal tactics of India could change the basic reality of the Kashmir dispute. He urged India to give up its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve the dispute by giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of eminent Islamic scholars, Mufti Naeem and Syed Munawar Hassan.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of Awami Rafah Party, Ghulam Ahmad Azad in a statement termed the killing of an innocent child in Bejabhara area of Islamabad district as genocide of Kashmiris by Indian terrorist forces.

He said that the Indian RSS rulers and agencies were rapidly committing genocide of Kashmiris. He said that the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir are massacring Kashmiris to turn the majority of Muslims into a minority. "The Kashmiris have not withdrawn from their rights despite killings, looting and a year-long lockdown by Indian forces, so now the Indian rulers have planned to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority by granting Kashmiri citizenship to non-state residents. He said that the Awami Rafah Party was not only strongly condemning all such conspiracies of India but would continue its peaceful struggle against it till a dignified solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The Chairman of Panjal Civil Society, Amir Muhammad Shamsi, in a statmeent strongly condemned India's imposition of controveral laws in the internationally recognized state of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that after the revocation of Article 370, India had turned Jammu and Kashmir into big jail. Rape of women, massacre of youth and looting of people's homes by Indian terrorist army have become a norm, he said. He called on the United Nations to intervene immediately to stop India from engaging in illegal activities in the occupied territory and to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.