Violent Protests Erupt In Chile Despite State Of Emergency

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Violent protests erupt in Chile despite state of emergency

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Demonstrators in Chile clashed with police Saturday despite a state of emergency declared to deal with Santiago's worst violence years.

The day started with thousands of Chileans banging pots and pans in Santiago and other cities in the latest expression of anger over social and economic woes.

But this gave way to clashes between hooded demonstrators and riot police and soldiers in several areas of the Chilean capital, AFP observed.

Protesters again set buses on fire in downtown Santiago.

Clashes also erupted in Plaza Italia, which was ground zero of Friday's violence, and outside the presidential palace.

