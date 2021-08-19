UrduPoint.com

Violent Protests In Nairobi After Alleged Curfew Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Violent protests in Nairobi after alleged curfew killing

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Kenyan police used tear gas and fired shots in the air to break up violent protests that erupted in Nairobi on Thursday after officers allegedly killed a man for violating a Covid curfew.

Police said they were investigating the death of a 38-year-old motorcycle taxi rider who local residents said was beaten to death as he was heading home on Wednesday night.

Mobs of youths looted several shops and vandalised others during the chaos that rocked the eastern Nairobi district of Kayole after John Kiiru's death, residents said.

His widow Esther Wanjiru said her husband had called her shortly after midnight and told her he had been beaten by police, but she did not hear from him again.

His body was found on Thursday, but locals blocked roads and set fires to try to prevent police from taking it away.

"It took time before police came and started firing in the air and throwing tear gas to disperse the protesters who had also blocked roads with bonfires," said Mercy Mwangi, standing near her second-hand clothes shop in Kayole.

"They are just robbing people, they have stolen my phone and wallet and I have seen them beat pedestrians and steal from them.

We need police to intervene. We can't open shops now," she added.

The incident comes just two days after six police officers appeared in a Nairobi court over the death of two brothers in early August for allegedly breaking the 10 pm to 4 am coronavirus curfew in force across Kenya.

Prosecutors said the officers -- already suspended from the force -- will face murder charges in a case that has provoked a national outcry and sometimes violent demonstrations.

Nairobi police chief Augustine Nthumbi would not comment on whether Kiiru had also died at the hands of police.

"We are addressing the matter and an investigation will be undertaken to establish the circumstances under which he died. We appeal for residents to be calm and stop the chaos," he said.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on Thursday announced it would probe Kiiru's death and look into "whether the deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by police officers enforcing curfew orders".

str-ho/txw/amu/gd

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Died Man Nairobi Kenya Turkish Lira August Gas From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

57 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.