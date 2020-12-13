UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virgin Galactic Spacecraft Forced To Abort Test Flight

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Virgin Galactic spacecraft forced to abort test flight

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Virgin Galactic's passenger aircraft SpaceShipTwo was forced to abort a test flight on Saturday after a technical malfunction, with the two pilots returning to Earth safely, the company said.

Richard Branson's space tourism company, which is preparing for commercial flights next year, was testing its customer cabin, horizontal stabilizers and flight controls.

"The ignition sequence for the rocket motor did not complete. Vehicle and crew are in great shape," Virgin Galactic said on Twitter.

SpaceShipTwo took off from the Spaceport America base in New Mexico Saturday afternoon, but the two pilots had to turn around and landed just over an hour later.

"Pilots and vehicles back safe and sound," the company said.

It added later: "We have several motors ready at Spaceport America. We will check the vehicle and be back to flight soon." SpaceShipTwo is expected to take its first passengers into space in 2021.

So far, 600 people who have paid up to $250,000 -- Virgin Galactic calls them "future astronauts" -- have been waiting for years to take their seat.

SpaceShipTwo's development has been delayed by a devastating crash of the first one in 2014 due to a pilot error.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Vehicles Vehicle Mexico From

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

9 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

9 hours ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

9 hours ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Con ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.