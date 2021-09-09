LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:Over 60 recruiting companies and 1,170 students from the University of Southern California (USC) gathered virtually Thursday for Asia Pacific & International Students Virtual Career Fair targeting students from China.

The job fair for international students was co-hosted by HG Plus, USC Career Center and USC China Career Services. HG Plus is a Los Angeles-based career platform and recruiting firm focusing on international students at U.S. universities.

"Despite all the challenges we face in hosting an event at this time, we can't wait for circumstances to be perfect to continue helping students find jobs. Students will continue to graduate, and luckily companies are continuing to hire," Angela Efros, vice president of business development for HG Plus, told Xinhua.

The COVID-19 pandemic had changed the life of students and employers alike, even changing the way companies think about work, she said. The annual event, started from 2017, went online this year.

The format of the event was similar to an in person career fair: employers decorate a virtual booth that provides company information and details about open jobs. Students can browse through the 60 plus employers and decide to which companies they would like to submit a resume. Job seeking students submit a resume and wait in line virtually to text and video chat with recruiting employers.