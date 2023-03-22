UrduPoint.com

Virtual Health Hospital Gets Canadian Accreditation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RIAYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Virtual Health Hospital has achieved the highest level of Canadian international accreditation--the diamond category--because of its excellence in applying safety standards, quality of care, and virtual health services.

The hospital has worked since its establishment early last year to provide the highest standards of quality and safety for patients, which qualified it to obtain this accreditation, the most prestigious sought by local, regional and international hospitals.

The Virtual Health Hospital obtained this accreditation from the Canadian Accreditation Council (CAC) after a comprehensive assessment of all aspects of the hospital's virtual healthcare services and patient safety standards.

The Virtual Hospital provides virtual health care services in several rare and delicate specialties to patients wherever they are in various cities and governorates of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it aims to facilitate the access of specialized medical services to beneficiaries in their places without the need for them to move to hospitals in other regions.

Its goal is to contribute to improving the quality of life for the citizens of the Kingdom to achieve the objectives of the transformation program in the health sector and the Saudi Vision 2030.

