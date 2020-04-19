UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual Mega-concert Featuring Stones, Swift Celebrates Health Workers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus.

Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and LL Cool J also joined in the Lady Gaga-curated online party, which was backed by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organization.

Before opening the show Lady Gaga -- who began working with Global Citizen and the WHO weeks ago to fundraise for the battle against COVID-19 -- said she was praying for medical workers and also "thinking of all of you that are at home, who are wondering when this is all going to be different." "What I'd like to do tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment -- smile," she said as she broke into a rendition of Nat King Cole's "Smile." Stevie Wonder then wowed with a tribute to the late soul legend Bill Withers.

Sitting at his home piano Wonder, who turns 70 next month, played "Lean On Me" before launching into his own "Love's In Need Of love Today" in his singular crystal-clear voice.

Mick Jagger also appeared ageless despite his 76 years as he delivered the classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want," as his fellow Stones played from their respective homes, including a grinning Charlie Watts on the air drums.

Also at her piano Swift played the vulnerable "Soon You'll Get Better," which the pop phenom wrote about her mother's struggles with cancer.

Global Citizen intended the primetime event broadcast on major television networks worldwide -- and hosted by American late-night television personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert -- not as a fundraiser but as a moment of unity through song.

They also planned it as a "rallying cry" to support health workers, while coronavirus has at least 4.5 billion people forced or urged to stay home.

Prior to the event Global Citizen began urging philanthropists, companies and governments to support the WHO in its coronavirus response efforts, saying it has raised $35 million for local organizations and the international health body's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Related Topics

World Taylor Swift Cancer Event TV All From Unity Foods Limited Billion Million Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

8 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

8 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

9 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

8 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.