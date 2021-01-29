UrduPoint.com
Virunga Park Elephants Kill Two Farmers In DR Congo

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Virunga park elephants kill two farmers in DR Congo

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Two stray elephants from the famed Virunga wildlife reserve in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo have killed two farmworkers, the park said Friday.

"The Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature confirms that two elephants from Virunga National Park (PNVi) yesterday (Thursday) caused the deaths of two farmers in Rutshuru territory," it said in a statement.

"The elephants (...) were roaming around" in fields outside the reserve, Olivier Mukisya, PNVi communications chief, told AFP.

"The casualties were elderly and could not escape," he explained.

"We're hoping to find a permanent solution by installing an electric fence so that the animals can no longer leave the park."Angry local people tried to march against park authorities but their protest "was stopped," according to Alphonse Kambale, a delegate of the governor of North Kivu province, who called on the authorities to find "a lasting solution."The PNVi says it plans to extend an electric fence which is already operational along 156 kilometres (97 miles) of the park's perimeter, providing security for farming communities on its edge.

