UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-beating Melbourne Enjoys 'big Day' Reopening

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Virus-beating Melbourne enjoys 'big day' reopening

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne reopened to exhilaration and relief on Wednesday, as residents began trickling back to shops and restaurants after a months-long coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

Department store manager Magda Combrinck said it was "exciting" to reopen after a 100-plus-day forced closure that scuttled many businesses and tested residents' resolve.

"We've really been awaiting this day for very long," she told AFP, as customers returned to stores in the five-million-strong city. It's "a big day for us", she said.

While much of Europe and North America look ahead to a tough winter of restrictions, Melbourne began its party in the early hours of Wednesday, with bars opening as stay-at-home orders and forced closures of "non-essential" business came to an end.

But it was far from a return to business as usual. Shopper Lesley Kind, 71, said many smaller outlets in Melbourne's city centre had yet to reopen or appeared permanently closed.

"What a shock -- it was very quiet," she told AFP. "It was lovely to be back into the city but it was a very different city.

" Australia's government had estimated the lockdown cost 1,000 jobs a day.

Melbourne and the surrounding state of Victoria had been the epicentre of Australia's second wave of Covid-19 infections, with a peak of more than 700 new daily cases occurring in August.

The state registered two new cases and two deaths from the disease on Wednesday, moving the 14-day average to just under three cases a day.

With tracing and testing regimes beefed up, authorities hope that further clusters can be contained.

Greg Sanderson's inner-Melbourne bar Nick & Nora's launched just three days before counter-pandemic measures forced it shut in March.

He said that after months of hardship, he was raring to go, with customers attending a midnight champagne celebration.

"We've been closed for 61 percent of the year, so we're pretty keen -- we want to get into it straight away," he told AFP.

"It's definitely been a rollercoaster of emotions and struggles. Some days have been better than others and some weeks better than others -- no one has escaped their own personal hardship."

Related Topics

Australia Business Europe Victoria Melbourne March August From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

23 seconds ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

11 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.