Virus Cases Top Three Million As Nations Plan Lockdown Exit

Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:20 AM

Virus cases top three million as nations plan lockdown exit

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Confirmed coronavirus cases have now topped three million worldwide, as hard-hit France and Spain were on Tuesday set to detail their exit strategies from lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

More than 209,000 people have been killed around the world by COVID-19, a quarter of them in the US..

The three-million figure probably reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, as many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Forecasts warn of the worst global recession in a century, with oil prices tumbling and the travel and tourism sector badly hammered.

