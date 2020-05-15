UrduPoint.com
Virus Causes German Economy To Shrink 2.2% In First Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Virus causes German economy to shrink 2.2% in first quarter

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :German output shrank by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, official data showed Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic battered Europe's top economy.

The quarterly contraction is "the worst since the financial crisis" in 2009, Federal statistics office Destatis said, and gives an early indication of the impact of the lockdown measures from mid-March.

The second quarter is likely to show an even bigger slump before a recovery gets under way, it added.

