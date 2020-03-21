Virus chaos leaves English clubs fearing for their future

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Forced into lockdown by the coronavirus, English teams outside the lucrative Premier League are facing an unprecedented period of financial uncertainty.

Championship, League One and League Two matches will not resume until April 30 at the earliest and even that date looks optimistic given the chaos caused by the pandemic.

A grim reality is taking hold in boardrooms around the country and some teams fear they could be forced out of business if football doesn't return until after the summer.

Aware of the growing panic, the Football League agreed a £50 million ($58 million) relief package, based on an early payment of bonuses, television money and an interest-free loan, to assist financially stricken clubs.

But reports this week claimed that will only be enough to tide clubs over for the next four weeks.

Cambridge chief executive officer Ian Mather admits the rescue package may not be enough, with the nightmare prospect of having to lay off staff a possibility.

"These are unprecedented times for all of us in so many different ways," Mather said.

"One of the most concerning features of the situation for everyone is that there is no clarity as to when it will end.

"This (rescue package) is welcome news but the amount we can access is relatively small and it is far from a complete answer to the financial problem we are facing.

"We are looking at ways of reducing our cost base and this will include making some extremely difficult decisions when it comes to our staff."Without matchday revenue, it is likely that some clubs will ask their players to accept wage cuts if the lockdown continues into the summer.

In Scotland, top-flight outfit Hearts have already told their players and staff to take a 50 percent wage cut in a bid to stay afloat.