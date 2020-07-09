UrduPoint.com
Virus Crisis Sends Canada Deficit Soaring To CAN $343 Bn: Official

Thu 09th July 2020

Ottawa, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion in Canada's Federal budget deficit, which hit CAN $343 billion (US $254 million) for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Wednesday.

The total for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which began April 1, is at least 10 times higher than estimates given before the crisis.

The new figure takes into account the CAN $230 billion crisis plan proposed by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- a total that is 14 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

