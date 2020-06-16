UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Crisis Torpedoes Foreign Investment: UN

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Virus crisis torpedoes foreign investment: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Global foreign direct investment flows are likely to plunge by 40 percent this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the UN said Tuesday, with worse expected in 2021.

FDI will shrivel from its 2019 value of $1.54 trillion to below $1 trillion for the first time since 2005, said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

FDI -- a measure of cross-border private sector investments -- is forecast to decrease by a further five to 10 percent in 2021 and only start a recovery in 2022, UNCTAD said in its World Investment Report 2020.

"The global economy is in a direr situation than it was during the 2008 financial crisis," UNCTAD secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi told reporters.

"The pandemic represents a supply, demand, and policy shock for FDI."

Related Topics

World United Nations 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

10 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2020 in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: The UAE announces permission for s ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.