Virus crisis torpedoes foreign investment: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Global foreign direct investment flows are likely to plunge by 40 percent this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the UN said Tuesday, with worse expected in 2021.

FDI will shrivel from its 2019 value of $1.54 trillion to below $1 trillion for the first time since 2005, said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

FDI -- a measure of cross-border private sector investments -- is forecast to decrease by a further five to 10 percent in 2021 and only start a recovery in 2022, UNCTAD said in its World Investment Report 2020.

"The global economy is in a direr situation than it was during the 2008 financial crisis," UNCTAD secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi told reporters.

"The pandemic represents a supply, demand, and policy shock for FDI."