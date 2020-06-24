UrduPoint.com
Virus Death Toll Nears Half A Million As Cases Surge In US, Latin America

Virus death toll nears half a million as cases surge in US, Latin America

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases are surging across large parts of the United States and in Latin America, according to experts and figures, highlighting how far the world remains from stopping the pandemic as the global death toll neared half a million on Wednesday.

Six months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, the International Monetary Fund was set to issue its latest growth forecasts later Wednesday.

The World Trade Organization already warned on Tuesday that the outlook for the world economy over the next two years remains "highly uncertain", and that global trade is expected to see a huge coronavirus-driven plunge in the second quarter.

The number of deaths worldwide from the outbreak has surged past 477,000, a doubling of the toll in less than two months, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday.

China, where the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan in December, said a new outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is "under control", but fears remain over the risk of community transmission.

Experts warned that small, recurrent outbreaks of the virus were likely in future.

"There may be an increase in cases in the winter or next spring, but I don't think the outbreak will be as big as the first wave of the pandemic," Zhong Nanshan, a leading Chinese respiratory expert, said on Wednesday Europe remains the worst-hit region with over 194,000 dead from more than 2.5 million cases.

The continent has been loosening travel restrictions following a brutal few months when it was the epicentre of the pandemic.

Russia Wednesday held grand World War II commemorations, presided over by President Vladimir Putin, which were postponed from the traditional date of May 9 due to the outbreak.

The Kremlin said safety precautions were being taken in the lead-up to the parade -- but participants were not wearing masks and there is still a ban on mass gatherings in Moscow.

