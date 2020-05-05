UrduPoint.com
Virus Deaths Top 250,000 As Billions Pledged For Vaccine Push

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Washington, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped a quarter of a million on Tuesday, with the US government predicting a further surge in fatalities as an international vaccine drive garnered $8 billion in pledges.

The dire forecast from the United States came as much of the Western world emerged from weeks of lockdown, with hopes that the disease may have peaked in Europe, where deaths in the worst affected countries have dropped after nearly two months of confinement.

An AFP tally of official figures showed Europe is the hardest-hit continent with around 145,000 fatalities.

The US has recorded close to 68,700. Together they account for more than 85 percent of global deaths.

Since the disease first surfaced in China late last year the number of confirmed cases has reached almost 3.6 million.

The grim figures were compounded Monday by an internal government estimate in Washington that forecast the daily COVID-19 infection rate in the US could surge more than eight-fold to 200,000 per day by June 1, and the death toll could rise to 3,000.

