UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-delayed America's Cup Racing To Resume In Auckland

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Virus-delayed America's Cup racing to resume in Auckland

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Organisers of the America's Cup challenger series reluctantly agreed to resume racing in Auckland this weekend but expressed frustration the event will face coronavirus-related crowd restrictions.

The challenger series, also known as the Prada Cup, was temporarily suspended this week as the host city imposed a snap three-day lockdown to contain a virus outbreak.

With the flare-up under control, stay-at-home orders were lifted late Wednesday and organiser America's Cup Events (ACE) said the race-off between Luna Rossa of Italy and Ineos Team UK would resume on Saturday.

Luna Rossa leads 4-0 in the best-of-13 regatta, which will determine which boat challenges Team New Zealand for the America's Cup proper next month.

In an unusual move, ACE chairwoman Tina Symmans said she would have preferred to delay the event further until Auckland lifted Covid-19 restrictions limiting crowd numbers to 100.

But she said Luna Rossa had insisted the teams get back on the water and questioned the Italians' sportsmanship, saying it was in no one's best interest to race in front of limited crowds.

"It's clear that their focus is solely on Luna Rossa taking the Prada Cup, rather than the greater good of the country who have worked so hard in order to be in a position to stage this event," she said.

Luna Rossa spokesman Francesco Longanesi Cattani shrugged off Symmans' criticism, saying the team simply wanted to follow the rules that had been agreed to by all participants before the event began.

"This is what we're doing and what we want to implement," he told reporters.

Ineos Team UK, led by British sailing legend Ben Ainslie, said it would have supported delaying racing for up to a week so it could take place in front of unlimited crowds.

Such an outcome would also have given the Britons more time to find improvements in their boat, which has looked well off the pace set by Luna Rossa.

Related Topics

Water Auckland Italy United Kingdom Event All Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 February 2021

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

8 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

11 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.