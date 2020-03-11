UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Disrupts Supplies At Nearly 75% Of US Firms: ISM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Virus disrupts supplies at nearly 75% of US firms: ISM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Nearly three-quarters of American firms say they are suffering from supply disruptions as a result of the coronavirus epidemic and even more expect to be hit, an industry survey released Wednesday said.

Travel restrictions, especially from China, are a major factor, and one in six of the companies reporting problems have lowered their revenue targets, according to the survey by the Institute for Supply Management conducted February 22 to March 5.

"The story the data tells is that companies are faced with a lengthy recovery to normal operations in the wake of the virus outbreak," ISM Chief Executive Thomas W. Derry said in a statement.

Related Topics

China February March From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi #Tayyarhain for crucial HBL PSL 2020 fixtu ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government launches &#039;Digital Month& ..

1 hour ago

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistanâ€™strade an ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.