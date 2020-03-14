UrduPoint.com
Virus Empties Spanish Resorts Of Elderly Tourists

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Virus empties Spanish resorts of elderly tourists

Salou, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :On Spain's Costa Dorada, the Hotel Piramide would normally be heaving with its annual influx of older visitors who regularly come for a spot of welcome winter sun.

But things are different this year following the cancellation of a popular holiday scheme for seniors over the coronavirus crisis.

"We started the year really well but overnight all that changed and the hotel is practically empty," sighs David Rodriguez, director of the hotel, one of the few still open in the resort town of Salou, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) down the coast from Barcelona.

As the number of infections has soared, Spain implemented a string of restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, one of which was to scrub a state-sponsored scheme of cheap, low-season getaways for pensioners.

Set up in 1985, the programme is hugely popular, attracting around 800,000 participants every year who enjoy a week with meals at one of numerous destinations within Spain for around 200 Euros ($220).

At hotels like the Piramide, a typical complex with pools and sea-facing balconies, these visitors keep businesses going through the lean months of winter.

The town, with its 26,700 residents and Port Aventura theme park, lives off tourism, both national and international, welcoming a regular stream of visitors from Britain, France and Russia.

But from March until Holy Week, which this year is the second week of April, the entire complex is filled with older Spanish tourists, Rodriguez says.

By now, the hotel would normally be 80 percent full. But facing at least a month of cancellations, everything has changed, with occupancy expected to reach around 15 percent, he said.

