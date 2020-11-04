UrduPoint.com
Virus Fears Force Danish Government Into Isolation

Wed 04th November 2020

Copenhagen, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and two thirds of Denmark's government went into self-isolation on Wednesday after the justice minister tested positive for Covid-19, a cabinet statement said.

Thirteen of the 20 government members had isolated themselves by Wednesday morning and were working from home as the country suffers a new surge in cases.

Frederiksen, who attended a meeting with justice minister Nick Haekkerup on Friday, "is currently showing no symptoms of Covid-19 and continues, as far as possible, her work with virtual meetings," said the statement.

On Tuesday, a parliamentary session with the prime minister was postponed pending the results of the justice minister's Covid-19 test.

With only seven members working as normal, the government is examining how to best return to daily operations.

"The government will now consider how... ministers can resume their work in person as soon as possible and in a responsible manner, as long as tests don't show an infection with Covid-19," the statement said.

Denmark has so far recorded only 728 deaths, but faced with a sharp rise in the number of infections, tighter measures have been introduced since the end of October.

