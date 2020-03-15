Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The tomb of Imam Reza in Iran's holy Shiite city of Mashhad has been closed to pilgrims until further notice in line with measures to stop the new coronavirus, a spokesman said Sunday.

"Currently, the porches of the mausoleum and generally all the covered spaces of the holy shrine are closed," the spokesman for the shrine told AFP.