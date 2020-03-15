Virus Forces Closure Of Key Shiite Tomb In Iran's Mashhad
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The tomb of Imam Reza in Iran's holy Shiite city of Mashhad has been closed to pilgrims until further notice in line with measures to stop the new coronavirus, a spokesman said Sunday.
"Currently, the porches of the mausoleum and generally all the covered spaces of the holy shrine are closed," the spokesman for the shrine told AFP.