Virus Forces Closure Of Key Shiite Tomb In Iran's Mashhad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Virus forces closure of key Shiite tomb in Iran's Mashhad

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The tomb of Imam Reza in Iran's holy Shiite city of Mashhad has been closed to pilgrims until further notice in line with measures to stop the new coronavirus, a spokesman said Sunday.

"Currently, the porches of the mausoleum and generally all the covered spaces of the holy shrine are closed," the spokesman for the shrine told AFP.

