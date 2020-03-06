UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Forces Japan To Cancel Ceremony To Mark Tsunami

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Virus forces Japan to cancel ceremony to mark tsunami

Tokyo, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Japan is cancelling an annual ceremony marking the anniversary of a deadly tsunami and nuclear disaster as the country steps up efforts to curb the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

For the past eight years, the prime minister, lawmakers, and family members who lost loved ones in the disaster have attended the nationally televised ceremony.

The move comes a day after Tokyo and Beijing confirmed a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping has been postponed, and Tokyo said the country will quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks on arrival.

"We had been exploring ways to hold the commemoration ceremony up to the last minute, for example by downsizing the event," top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Friday.

"However, given the current situation, now is the time that we should do everything we can to prevent the spread of the infection, and we genuinely regret to report that today's cabinet meeting decided to give up on holding the commemoration ceremony." More than 18,500 people were killed or left missing after the massive tsunami triggered by a 9.

0-magnitude underwater quake on March 11, 2011.

The waves also swamped the emergency power supply at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant and sent its reactors into meltdown, sparking the worst global nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

"My heart is with the bereaved families, relatives and friends, feeling regret over the loss of many irreplaceable lives," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement on the cancellation.

The government will hold a minute of silence at 2:46 pm on March 11, exactly nine years after the massive quake shook seabeds off Japan, Abe said.

No deaths were recorded as a direct result of the nuclear accident but more than 3,700 people -- most of them from Fukushima -- died from illness or suicide linked to the aftermath of the tragedy, according to government data, while tens of thousands remain displaced.

The government has lifted evacuation orders for much of the region affected by the meltdown, except for some no-go zones with high radiation levels.

Related Topics

Accident Tsunami Prime Minister China Nuclear Visit Died Suicide Beijing Fukushima Tokyo Chernobyl Japan South Korea March Family Event From Government Cabinet Top Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

7 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

8 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

9 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.