Virus Forces 'paper Napkin' Makeover At Swanky German Hotel

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

Virus forces 'paper napkin' makeover at swanky German hotel

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :From wipe-down place-mats to paper napkins and a drive-through ice-cream stand by the grand entrance, guests returning to the swanky Kempinski just outside Frankfurt will find a very different hotel when it reopens its doors after a two-month lockdown.

Hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the hotel has seen its revenues dry up as events from business seminars to weddings were scrapped and guests cancelled.

After two painful months, the hotel has been authorised to reopen, but only on condition of drastic changes to ensure social distancing and hygiene rules.

So the starched tablecloths are gone, replaced by washable place-mats on tables that would have to be placed 1.5 metres (five feet) apart.

Sumptuous breakfast buffets are also a thing of the past, replaced by set menus printed on easily-disinfected laminated sheets.

And instead of service with a smile, guests will be greeted by mask-clad trainees, as many of the hotel's experienced 115-strong fulltime staff have been furloughed.

At reception, a marble fountain stands dry and the desk is bereft of its customary fruit basket, and only one person at a time can ride in the elevators.

Wearing a mask covering her mouth and nose, trainee Jana Maria Kessler practises serving under the new conditions, carefully setting the table from a tray loaded with paper napkins and cutlery blasted with ultraviolet light to eliminate germs.

The face coverings are a "big problem," she believes, making it "impossible to talk to guests like we did before".

But for the Kempinski management, any measures that make diners feel safer, such as regular disinfections of every nook and cranny, are the most important factor in winning back business.

