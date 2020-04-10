Virus gives Easter a bitter taste for Belgian chocolatiers

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :In a normal year, Easter is boom time for Belgium's famed chocolatiers who churn out eggs, bunnies and gift boxes for tourists and locals alike.

But 2020 is not a normal year. The coronavirus and the resulting public lockdown have melted away their hopes.

"Normally, it's all hands on deck," says Laurent Gerbaud, working alone in his Brussels workshop to pack boxes of treats for home delivery.

"As a food business, I could have kept the shop open. I tried for three days, it was a catastrophe," he tells AFP at his premises in the heart of Belgium's capital.

Gerbaud's boutique is well-placed near Brussels' touristy museum quarter and in ordinary times his display of wares catch the greedy eyes of passers-by.

Not so now -- Easter sales are down 90 percent, with the world in the grip of a deadly pandemic, Belgians ordered to remain at home aside from essential errands and Europe's borders closed.

In better days, the businessman employs six full-time staff and 25 students, but he says he can no longer cover their salaries.

- 'Getting complicated' - The drop in sales reminds him of the localised lockdown imposed after the 2015 bomb and gun attacks in Paris were linked to Belgium-based suspects -- but this is much more severe.

"In terms of cash flow I can keep going until the middle of May," he says, describing how he's relying on online orders. "After that, it will get very complicated, but you've got to be optimistic."Gerbaud managed to sell his Easter eggs, and is trying to shift his extra chocolate bars and candied fruits. Treats filled with creamy ganache will not keep fresh, so he has donated them to health workers.

According to the chocolate-makers' guild Choprabisco, Belgium's confectioners have handed over 13 million eggs, rabbits and sweet biscuits to the country's hospitals so far during the outbreak.