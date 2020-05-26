UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Heightens Heatwave Health Risks, UN Warns

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Virus heightens heatwave health risks, UN warns

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The UN's weather agency warned Tuesday that COVID-19 would amplify the risks of what was expected to be a record-breaking hot summer in the northern hemisphere.

The World Meteorological Organization urged governments to make plans to keep people safe during heatwaves without spreading the novel coronavirus.

This year is expected to be "another record-breaking heat season in the northern hemisphere", WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis Kapp told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

"We're currently experiencing one of the hottest years on record.

"COVID-19 amplifies the health risks of hot weather for many people, and it complicates the task of managing it." The United Nations agency teamed up Tuesday with non-governmental organisations to call for stronger preparations to keep people safe in hot weather while keeping a lid on the pandemic.

The information series, which covers topics such as ventilation, vulnerable populations and personal protection equipment, is being issued "to alert decision-makers to try to help them manage the duel challenge of heat and COVID," said Nullis Kapp.

In some places, what would typically be good advice during a heatwave -- such as heading for air-conditioned indoor public spaces -- runs counter to public health guidance due to the coronavirus crisis.

India is currently experiencing a widespread heatwave, with temperatures reaching 47.5 degrees Celsius (117.5 Fahrenheit) in the city of Churu in the northwestern Rajasthan state.

"India is experiencing a heatwave, and this is at the same time as India is relaxing the lockdown measures," said Nullis Kapp.

"Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change. This is putting an increasing stress on human health and human health systems," she added.

Related Topics

India Weather World United Nations Clare Alert Geneva Same Turkish Lira Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

3 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.