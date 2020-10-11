UrduPoint.com
Virus-hit Athens Kiosk Owners Fear For Their Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Only about half of Greece's periptera, the little kiosks selling beer, cigarettes and newspapers in town squares across the country, survived the economic crisis.

Now, those still standing face a fresh threat, from the coronavirus pandemic -- and adding masks and gels to their inventory might not be enough to see them through.

A feature of the urban landscape and social life since 1911, many went out of business during the financial crisis that devastated the country between 2010 and 2018.

"During the financial crisis, out of 11,000 kiosks all over Greece, just 5,500 remained, 500 among them in Athens," said Theodoros Mallios, the president of the kiosk owners union in Athens.

"These last months, I see more of them shutting down," he added.

"The lockdown and the restrictive measures taken afterwards by the government, might prove really difficult to overcome for our profession."

