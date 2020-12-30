UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-hit Browns Try Again To End NFL Playoff Drought

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Virus-hit Browns try again to end NFL playoff drought

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Cleveland Browns, struck by Covid-19 as they try to snap a 17-season NFL playoff drought, closed their training facility Wednesday after two more positive virus tests.

The Browns, who were missing four wide receivers and two linebackers in a loss Sunday due to Covid-19 safety precautions, said an unidentified coach and practice squad player were the latest to test positive for the deadly virus.

The team shut down workouts until contact tracing could be conducted ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3).

"We're working through that right now with the league," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "The number one thing throughout this whole year has been player safety." The Browns are level with Tennessee, Baltimore, Miami and Indianapolis at 10-5 for the final four AFC playoff berths, needing only a victory to reach the post-season for the first time since the 2002 campaign.

"We're well aware of what's at stake," Stefanski said. "The guys are excited about the opportunity." The Browns, who need a win or Indianapolis loss to Jacksonville (1-14) to advance, have had to juggle their worst Covid-19 issues of the season with the long-sought playoff berth within their grasp.

"That's 2020," Stefanski said. "We're all prepared to adapt as necessary and make sure we're getting our work in."The Browns' roster was depleted last week after linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive for Covid-19 and forced five teammates into isolation, contributing to a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets (2-13).

Last week's close-contact quarantines -- Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, KhaDarel Hodge and Jacob Phillips -- could return Thursday if they continue to test negative, Stefanski said.

Related Topics

Drought Jacksonville Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Pittsburgh Miami New York Turkish Lira Sunday 2020 All Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

16 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Aden Air ..

1 hour ago

US House Forms Committee to Tackle Vast Wealth Dis ..

6 minutes ago

Initial Round of Coronavirus Vaccinations for US F ..

6 minutes ago

Leaders sign Brexit deal as UK MPs approve ratific ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.