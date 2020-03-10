Virus-hit Cruise Ship Docks In California Port Of Oakland
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:10 AM
Oakland, United States, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A cruise ship carrying thousands of people who were stranded for days due to a coronavirus outbreak docked at the port of Oakland, near San Francisco, on Monday.
Authorities said it would take two or three days to get the 2,421 passengers off the ship that had been idling for days off the coast of California.