Virus-hit Cruise Ship Enters San Francisco Bay

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:11 AM

Virus-hit cruise ship enters San Francisco Bay

Oakland, United States, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A cruise ship stranded for days off the coast of California due to a coronavirus outbreak entered the San Francisco Bay area on Monday as it headed to the port of Oakland where passengers were to disembark.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the ship's 2,421 passengers will begin disembarking around noon (1900 GMT).

He said those needing medical attention will leave the ship first, followed by the 962 California residents on board.

The ship had been idling off the coast for days after 21 passengers and crew tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

