Virus-hit German Chemicals Giant BASF Eyes 2021 Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Virus-hit German chemicals giant BASF eyes 2021 recovery

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :German chemicals giant BASF confirmed net losses in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday but said it expected to bounce back this year despite "uncertainty" over the future.

The Ludwigshafen-based group recorded a net loss of 1.06 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) last year after profits of 8.

4 billion in 2019, figures published Friday showed.

In a statement, the group said it expected to profit from a recovering global economy in 2021 "after the sharp downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic".

It added that it expected to increase sales "to between 61 and 64 billion euros" and reach an operating profit of "between 4.1 billion and 5.0 billion euros" in 2021.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

