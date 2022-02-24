Virus-hit Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow in China medics

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's government invoked emergency powers on Thursday to allow doctors and nurses from the Chinese mainland to practice in the financial hub as it struggles to tackle a spiraling coronavirus outbreak.

"The Regulation will provide a legal framework for the CPG (Central People's Government) to render the necessary emergent support to Hong Kong in a more effective and expeditious manner," the government said in a statement.