Virus-hit Hong Kong Invokes Emergency Powers To Allow In China Medics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Virus-hit Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow in China medics

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong's government invoked emergency powers on Thursday to allow doctors and nurses from the Chinese mainland to practice in the financial hub as it struggles to tackle a spiraling coronavirus outbreak.

"The Regulation will provide a legal framework for the CPG (Central People's Government) to render the necessary emergent support to Hong Kong in a more effective and expeditious manner," the government said in a statement.

