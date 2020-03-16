UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-hit Iran Closes Four Key Religious Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Virus-hit Iran closes four key religious sites

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran closed four key Shiite pilgrimage sites across the Islamic republic Monday in line with measures to stop the new coronavirus, state media said, sparking protests at one of them.

State television said that "upon the orders of the anti-coronavirus headquarters and the health minister, the holy shrines of" Imam Reza in Mashhad, Fatima Masumeh in Qom and Shah Abdol-Azim in Tehran were shut until further notice.

IRNA news agency said the closure of Fatima Masumeh triggered angry protests in Qom, the epicentre of the outbreak in Iran that has killed more than 850 people.

Some of the demonstrators chanted "religious slogans" and damaged the entrance door, it added.

Qom's Jamkaran mosque also said in a separate statement it would close its doors, according to IRNA.

The mosque said the closure was aimed at "cutting the spread of this highly contagious disease" and done at the request of the anti-coronavirus headquarters, the agency added.

Health Minister Saeid Namaki said on state television that the shrines and other unspecified "holy sites are announcing that they agree with our request for closing completely until after the New Year holidays" which start on Friday.

Tehran, Qom and Khorasan Razavi, where Mashhad is located, are some of the worst-hit provinces in the Islamic republic.

Qom was where the first COVID-19 deaths and infections were reported on February 19.

The shrines had so far only limited pilgrims' presence in certain parts of their complexes.

Iran has been scrambling to contain the spread of the virus which has so far killed 853 people and infected nearly 15,000 in Iran, according to government figures.

Related Topics

Iran Holidays Qom Mashhad Tehran February Mosque Media TV Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

58 minutes ago

Nearly 70,000 Afghans return home after fleeing vi ..

53 seconds ago

Hyderabad Court awards life imprisonment to murder ..

54 seconds ago

Greece to Quarantine All Incoming Travelers for 14 ..

55 seconds ago

Social distancing a collective responsibility to c ..

57 seconds ago

WHO Expert Says COVID-19 Cases 'Highly Likely' to ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.