Virus-hit Lions Coach To Miss Game With Brady's Bucs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell will miss Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, becoming the NFL season's first head coach sidelined from a contest by the Covid-19 virus.

The Lions announced on Thursday Bevell and four defensive assistants will not coach against the Tom Brady-led Buccanneers, who at 9-5 would clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

Bevell, who had been the Lions' offensive coordinator, was moved into the temporary head coaching role last month when the club fired Matt Patricia.

The Lions are 5-9 overall and 1-2 under Bevell, who was considered a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince will replace Bevell on Saturday as the interim coach while quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan takes over the role of calling offensive plays for Detroit.

Bevell said the NFL rejected the Lions' request to postpone the game to Sunday, when he expected to be out of quarantine.

"We did push to have things that could help us," Bevell said. "I am disappointed because if the game were Sunday, I would be able to be there."

