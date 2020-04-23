Virus-hit London transport calls for government help

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The operator of London's underground and bus networks said on Wednesday it was asking the government for a grant to keep services running, after coronavirus measures hit its revenue.

Transport for London (TfL) said talks with the government had so far been "constructive", after warnings that a cash crisis could see Tube and bus routes cut.

"The success of the vital advice for people to stay at home and to only make essential journeys has seen a huge reduction in passenger numbers, and has of course hugely reduced our fares and other revenue," a spokesman said.

Passenger numbers have fallen by about 95 percent on the Tube and 85 percent on buses because of social-distancing measures.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, in charge of transport in the British capital, said TfL had been using cash reserves to keep services running and to pay staff wages.

"Unless the government gives us a grant, we will not be able to continue to run the services we have," he added.

London's public transport system costs some £600 million ($740 million) to run each month. Khan told BBC radio the current situation was sustainable "probably until the end of this month".

The mayors of Manchester and Liverpool in northwest England have also called on the government for financial support for public transport because of the knock-on effect of virus restrictions.

The transport department said it was "aware of the challenges faced by transport operators" and was working closely with the sector.