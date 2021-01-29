Virus-hit NHL Golden Knights postpone game, close facility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights postponed their scheduled home game Thursday against St. Louis and closed their training facility after a Covid-19 outbreak broadened within the organization.

The Knights, who were without their usual coaching staff for a 5-4 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday, had one player and an additional member of the coaching squad enter Covid-19 safety protocols on Thursday, the league said.

With coach Peter DeBoer and his assistants absent, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon and the staff for Vegas' top minor-league development team were behind the bench against the Blues.

The NHL said the league, union and club medical groups decided to delay the contest, the ninth postponed by the league this season, after testing prompted caution while more results are analyzed over the next few days.

The Golden Knights, 5-1-1, are next set to play on Monday at San Jose. The Blues return to the ice Saturday at Anaheim.