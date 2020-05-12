UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-hit Ryanair To Restore 40% Of Flights From July

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Virus-hit Ryanair to restore 40% of flights from July

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Ryanair will restore 40 percent of flights from July 1, the Irish low-cost carrier said Tuesday, after running a skeleton service since mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic grounded planes worldwide.

"Ryanair will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90 percent of its pre-COVID-19 route network," it said in a statement.

Crew and passengers will wear face masks and have to pass temperature checks, it added.

Related Topics

Ireland July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to meet today discuss situation ar ..

2 minutes ago

Nationwide tally of Coronavirus reaches to 32, 081

21 minutes ago

French economic activity down 27% in April: Bank o ..

22 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Yemen’s donors conference hosted by ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.