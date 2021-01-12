UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-hit S.Africa Curbs Land Border Traffic, Extends Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Virus-hit S.Africa curbs land border traffic, extends restrictions

Pretoria, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday extended recently imposed coronavirus restrictions and placed curbs on land border traffic, as the country grapples with an unprecedented surge in cases fuelled by a new virus strain.

The continent's most industrialised economy and worst Covid-hit country went back into partial lockdown last month to stem flaring infections.

Large gatherings were prohibited, parks to shut and a 9 pm curfew imposed to limit exposure.

Ramaphosa on Monday said those measures would be extended until further notice.

"Cabinet has decided to maintain the country on adjusted alert level 3," the president announced in an address to the nation.

"Most of the measures that were announced on 28 December 2020 will therefore remain in place." In addition, Ramaphosa said travel across South Africa's 20 land points of entry would be restricted until mid-February.

Cross-border transport of fuel, cargo and goods will still be allowed, however, and several other exceptions were made including travel for school and medical reasons.

The land border measures were decided after thousands of people tried to cross into the country to escape a new lockdown in neighbouring Zimbabwe last week.

The rush caused backlogs at the Beitbridge border post, South Africa's second-busiest entry port.

Over 100 travellers reportedly caught coronavirus as they queued for passport controls and coronavirus tests at the site.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to remain cautious and limit social interactions.

"Research... has shown that the massive increase in infections is largely driven by a variant of the virus," he said.

"We know that this new variant... spreads much faster." To date the country has recorded more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections -- 40 percent of Africa's 3 million-odd confirmed cases -- and 33,000 deaths.

Almost 190,000 cases and over 4,600 deaths have been registered this month alone.

Ramaphosa said hospital admissions were at their highest since the pandemic began, with over 15,000 Covid-19 patients currently in care.

One third of those are on oxygen, he added.

South Africa is expected to receive a first batch of coronavirus vaccine this month to inoculate frontline health workers.

The president said a total of 20 million doses had been secured so far and would be delivered mainly over the first half of the year.

The country aims to vaccine two thirds of its population, around 40 million people, in order to achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021.

Related Topics

Africa Immunity Traffic Alert Beitbridge South Africa Zimbabwe SITE December Border 2020 Post Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

1 hour ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

2 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

2 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

2 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.