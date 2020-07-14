UrduPoint.com
Virus-hit UK Economy Shrinks 19% In Three Months To May

Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Virus-hit UK economy shrinks 19% in three months to May

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain's economy slumped almost a fifth in the three months to May compared with the prior December-February period as the coronavirus lockdown ravaged activity, official data showed Tuesday.

"GDP fell by 19.1 percent in the three months to May, as government restrictions on movement dramatically reduced economic activity," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, adding however that output grew by 1.8 percent in May.

