Virus-hit UK PM in 'good spirits' in hospital: spokesman

London, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus 10 days ago, is in "good spirits" after being admitted to hospital for tests, his spokesman said on Monday.

"The prime minister had a comfortable night in St Thomas' Hospital in London and is in good spirits," he said, adding that the 55-year-old had "persistent symptoms" of COVID-19 and remained "under observation".