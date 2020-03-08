Virus-hit US cruise ship to dock in Oakland: reports

Los Angeles, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :A US cruise ship stranded by a coronavirus outbreak off the coast of San Francisco will dock in Oakland, a passenger on board the vessel and US media reports said Saturday.

"We are docking in Oakland tomorrow (Sunday)," Grand Princess passenger Carolyn Wright told AFP.

"We will arrive sometime in the afternoon. It will take several days to disembark."California governor Gavin Newsom had given the vessel permission to dock, the San Jose-based Mercury news reported, citing comments by Oakland councilman Larry Reid.