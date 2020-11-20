UrduPoint.com
Virus-hit Venice Delays Tourist Tax To 2022

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Venice said Friday it would again delay the introduction of a tourist tax as it seeks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic that has decimated visitor numbers.

The historic Italian city said the levy, targeted at day-trippers excluded from an existing tax on tourists staying overnight, will not be in place until January 1, 2022.

"In light of the current situation, linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have decided to make a big gesture to help encourage the return of tourists," said Michele Zuin, the city councillor for budget issues, in a statement.

Venice and its famous canals are usually packed with tourists and the new tax was intended to help cover the costs of keeping the city clean and safe.

Unlike the existing levy for stays in hotels or rented accommodation, it would apply to day-trippers, including those who arrive on cruise ships.

But Venice became a desert when coronavirus swept through Italy earlier this year, and ongoing restrictions around the world continue to hit tourist numbers.

