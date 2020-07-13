UrduPoint.com
Virus Immunity May Disappear Within Months: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Virus immunity may disappear within months: study

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Patients who recover from coronavirus infections may lose their immunity to reinfection within months, according to research released on Monday that experts said could have a "significant" influence on how governments manage the pandemic.

In the first study of its kind, a team led by researchers from King's College London examined the levels of antibodies in more than 90 confirmed virus patients and how they changed over time.

Blood tests showed even individuals with only mild COVID-19 symptoms mounted some immune response to the virus.

Of the study group, 60 percent showed a "potent" viral response in the first few weeks after infection.

However, after three months only 16.

7 percent had maintained high levels of COVID-19-neutralising antibodies, and after 90 days several patients had no detectable antibodies in their bloodstream.

When the body encounters an external danger such as a virus, it mobilises cells to track down and kill the culprit.

As it does so, it produces proteins known as antibodies that are programmed to target the specific antigen the body is fighting, like a key cut for a particular lock.

As long as someone has enough antibodies, they will be able to snub out new infections, giving them immunity.

But Monday's research suggests immunity cannot be taken for granted and may not last more than a few months, as is true with other viruses such as influenza.

