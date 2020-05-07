Virus impact saps German industrial output by 9.2% in March: official data

Frankfurt am Main, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Industrial production in Germany fell by 9.2 percent month-on-month in March, official data showed Thursday, as Europe's top economy began to feel the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

"Because of the coronavirus pandemic," the monthly barometer of manufacturing output -- a key measure of economic health -- suffered "its worst fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991," statistics authority Destatis said in a statement, with the vital car industry among the most heavily impacted.