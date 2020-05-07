UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Impact Saps German Industrial Output By 9.2% In March: Official Data

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Virus impact saps German industrial output by 9.2% in March: official data

Frankfurt am Main, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Industrial production in Germany fell by 9.2 percent month-on-month in March, official data showed Thursday, as Europe's top economy began to feel the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

"Because of the coronavirus pandemic," the monthly barometer of manufacturing output -- a key measure of economic health -- suffered "its worst fall since the beginning of the data series in 1991," statistics authority Destatis said in a statement, with the vital car industry among the most heavily impacted.

Related Topics

Europe Car Germany March Industry Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Centre for Government Knowledge launches ..

6 minutes ago

Bank of England Maintains Key Rate at 0.1%

5 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Rabdan Academy contributes to ‘busi ..

21 minutes ago

India gas leak situation 'under control': South Ko ..

25 minutes ago

NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.