Virus Infects 81 At Kiev Care Home

Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :More than 80 people have tested positive for coronavirus at a Kiev residential home for girls and women with physical disabilities and learning difficulties, the city's mayor said Friday.

In one of the largest clusters of cases in the Ukrainian capital, 81 people are infected at the Darnytsya care home, including 53 residents and 28 staff, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In televised comments Klitschko said three members of staff are in hospital while the others who tested positive are self-isolating at home.

The residents who tested positive, aged between seven and 35, are in a satisfactory condition and being treated at the care home, he said.

The mayor said that the facility was being disinfected and Kiev authorities will test residents and staff at seven other care homes in the capital.

Ukraine, which earlier this week eased a lockdown imposed in March to slow the virus, has registered 17,330 coronavirus cases and 476 deaths.

