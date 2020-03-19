UrduPoint.com
Virus Keeps 500 Million People Home Around The World

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Virus keeps 500 million people home around the world

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Some 500 million people have been subject to lockdown measures around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and has quickly ballooned globally, according to an AFP count.

From China to the Czech Republic to Venezuela, governments have told their citizens to stay indoors to try and slow the spread of the pandemic.

Here are the populations affected.

