UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Lays Waste To Bulgaria's Tourist Hotspot

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Virus lays waste to Bulgaria's tourist hotspot

Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :"We need at least 100 charter flights a day," says Plamen Kopchev, head of the hotel owners' association in Bulgaria's mammoth Black Sea resort of Sunny Beach, laid waste by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the trouble is, only a fraction of those flights have been arriving, a disaster for a resort Kopchev explains "is made for mass tourism" -- a model that some Bulgarians have long been questioning and which now lies in tatters.

Bulgaria is the poorest country in the European Union and will be dealt a body blow by the virtual collapse of its tourism sector, which accounts for 12 percent of annual economic output.

Initially, Bulgaria managed to control its infection numbers but after easing its lockdown comparatively early, it has found itself in the midst of a fresh spike.

With more than 12,000 infected and a peak of 330 new cases a day in late July, the country has been hit with travel restrictions from several western European countries.

The British tourists who would normally be thronging the fine golden sands are nowhere to be seen, while the occasional Czech, Polish or Romanian family scurries to the beach through the deserted alleys or enjoy having a hotel pool to themselves.

Rows and rows of sunbeds and umbrellas lie empty while hawkers selling inflatable flamingos and other beach must-haves wait idly by.

"Our turnover is down 90 percent from last year, there are simply no foreigners and Bulgarian visitors are few," beach bar manager Nedelin Yankov, 37, told AFP.

"Our bar is open and that's fine with us even if the hotel is only 15 percent full," said Czech teacher Lenka Svobodova, 35, who ventured on holiday with three friends.

Related Topics

European Union Hotel Fine Bulgaria July Gold Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

6 hours ago

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

9 hours ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

11 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

11 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.