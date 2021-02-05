UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Leads To First Mozambique Curfew Since Civil War

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Virus leads to first Mozambique curfew since civil war

Maputo, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :About two million Mozambicans in the epicenter of the country's coronavirus breakout will from Friday adhere to a curfew for the first time since the civil war ended in 1992, President Filipe Nyusi announced Thursday.

The southern African nation's decision to impose a 9:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew in the Great Maputo area -- which includes the cities of Maputo, Matola, Marracuene and Boane -- comes as the national health system buckles under rising infections.

Mozambique has registered 42,488 positive cases nationwide, about half of which were recorded in January. More than half of the 427 deaths were also recorded last month.

The strict curfew will run from February 5 until March 7, Nyusi said in a televised address, blaming a poor adherence to measures previously imposed.

"Mozambique was once an example of managing Covid-19 in Africa and we were praised for our ability to stop the first wave of infections from Covid-19," said President Nyusi calling for compliance with the measures.

"But now we are one of the countries with one of the fastest increases in cases in Africa." As of Thursday, the capital Maputo and neighbouring Matola city were the epicentre of infections, with more than 11,000 active cases out of around 16,000 across the country of over 30 million people, putting pressure on the country's health system.

Public hospitals have reached 100 percent in-patient capacity, while the private hospitals report more than 80 percent in-patient capacity, the president said.

In addition to the curfew, the new restrictions include a ban on all religious services, the suspension of all face-to-face classes, the prohibition of private events except for weddings and the suspension of sports activities including professional football championships.

Curfews were frequently imposed at the end of the civil war in 1992 due to the threat of attacks by Renamo militias.

Related Topics

Africa Football Sports Poor Matola Maputo Mozambique January February March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

6 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

7 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

8 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.