Virus-linked Death Toll In Africa Tops 54,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Virus-linked death toll in Africa tops 54,000

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia , Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 54,101 people have died of complications related to COVID-19 in Africa to date, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Tuesday.

The number of people infected with the virus since February has now reached 2.27 million, while 1.93 million patients have recovered.

As many as 10,220 Africans tested positive, and 248 died over the past 24 hours.

With 918,600 cases and 23,900 deaths, Southern Africa remains the worst hit of the five geographical regions. It also has the highest number of recoveries that stand at 830,500.

North Africa has recorded 790,200 infections, East Africa 284,800, West Africa 211,300, and Central Africa 66,900.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

