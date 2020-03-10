UrduPoint.com
Virus Lockdown Fails To Stop Travel In Northern Italy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Rome, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Travelling in and out of Italy's coronavirus-hit north continued by rail, road and air on Monday despite a government crackdown that was meant to isolate the region.

Airlines including EasyJet, Ryanair, British Airways were still serving airports in Milan and Venice -- the region's two biggest transport hubs -- even as all three companies announced fresh cuts to their flight schedules serving northern Italy.

The government on Sunday imposed sweeping measures to restrict travel in the prosperous north, the centre of Italy's virus outbreak.

Travel is allowed only for compelling reasons such as work or medical need -- and for those who had been in the region temporarily to return home.

Officials promised to set up checkpoints to enforce the measures, which are backed by fines of more than 200 Euros ($230).

- 'Afraid to be here' - On a main road leading out of the city of Modena -- inside the exclusion zone -- AFP saw controls come into effect on Monday afternoon, with at least one car being turned back.

But there was some concern about whether the checks are rigorous enough.

"I find it a bit pointless to establish a red zone if you can get in and out freely," said 21-year-old courier Jonuzi Agron.

"If I go to Bologna from Modena and no one controls me I can infect anyone." Rail operator Trenitalia has made changes to its schedules but is still running services in and out of the region.

At Milan's central station, passengers had to queue up at special checkpoints staffed by soldiers and police.

"I'm about to leave this city because I'm afraid to be here," said 20-year-old student Adriana from Belarus.

Airlines had already been cutting routes in recent weeks and national carrier Alitalia said it would stop flying from Milan's Malpensa airport.

