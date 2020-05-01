Virus lockdowns scale back May Day rallies

Hong Kong, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Workers were forced to scale back May Day rallies around the world on Friday because of coronavirus lockdowns, although some pushed on with online events and others hit the streets in face masks.

The traditional festival of the workers' movement usually attracts millions of people to loud and boisterous marches through the streets -- and occasional violent confrontations with police forces.

This year the date carries extra significance after the COVID-19 outbreak sent the global economy into a historic tailspin and put unprecedented numbers of people out of work.

But with drastic social distancing rules to halt the spread of the disease, labour leaders have opted to postpone the public gatherings or move events online.

With France still under lockdown, workers will mark the day on social networks or by calling from their balconies.

"This is an opportunity to bear the social demands that we have been defending for a long time and that the crisis has highlighted," said Philippe Martinez, the general secretary of umbrella trade union CGT.

The government of Greece asked unions to delay public rallies by more than a week, but leading union GSEE called for a general strike to coincide with May Day.

It has also urged demonstrators to "raise their fist and salute" health workers and other professionals helping to keep supplies and telecoms running.

Portugal's main CGTP trade union confederation is planning a gathering of union leaders on the vast esplanade where their traditional May Day parade ends each year.

The group said they would stand four metres from each other and waved flags and placards.

Indonesia's labour unions have called for an online protest against a pro-business bill aimed at simplifying layoffs, after calling off street rallies.

The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions has also organised donation drives to buy facemasks for factory workers and food for workers fired in the downturn sparked by the coronavirus.